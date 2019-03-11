Sean Tizzle – Lotto

Sean Tizzle is in the spotlight again for allegedly releasing another Smash Hit “Lotto” produced by Empaya Beats (this release is Sean’s second single this year and its sounds great already).

The new track has returned the love and support from the fans who couldn’t stop caring about his music took to their social media to remind him that he still has what it takes to be a leading artist. “This is only the beginning’’ for Sean as he is set for a major comeback this year.

