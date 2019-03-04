Dunnie – Foolish
“The song was inspired by a series of tweets, a cheating scandal by a popular american preacher and other foolish things people around me have done all in the name of love.
Foolish was produced by Dunnie, Guitars by Deeyasso, Piano by Olaidekeys and Engineered by Mikkyme. It’s worth noting that Dunnie was responsible for the production of Sean Tizzle’s hit single PEMPE last year.”
