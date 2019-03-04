Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Dunnie – Foolish
Sean Tizzle – Lotto

Dunnie – Foolish



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 13 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

“The song was inspired by a series of tweets, a cheating scandal by a popular american preacher and other foolish things people around me have done all in the name of love.

Foolish was produced by DunnieGuitars by DeeyassoPiano by Olaidekeys and Engineered by Mikkyme. It’s worth noting that Dunnie was responsible for the production of Sean Tizzle’s hit single PEMPE last year.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 104