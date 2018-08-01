Duncan Mighty Insults Magnito Publicly After Collaboration on “Genevieve”

Port Harcourt’s first son, Duncan Mighty has openly called comic rapper

Mohammed Usman Adamu, famously known as Magnito a “big fool”.

Duncan wrote a lengthy piece on Instagram accusing the rapper of trying to “steal his shine” on a song they collaborated on. According to him, Magnito had asked to work with him on the track which he agreed to do for free.

He later joined them to shoot the video but to his greatest surprise, the rapper had edited the video and taken out parts where he was featured.

Magnito responded to Duncan’s insults by making a post but was more or less disappointed. The rapper claimed he only posted a snippet to the video and never intended to steal Duncan’s shine.

The rapper also said Duncan Mighty had taken down the post after watching the full clip on YouTube.

It appears this was all a misunderstanding from both parties. Meanwhile, at the time of this report, not apologies have been exchanged from both camps.



Genevieve, which happens to be their recent collaboration, was released on the 5th of March, 2019, while visuals to the track came a week after.