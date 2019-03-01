Home | Showtime | Celebrities | “Of The Top” Vj Adams ft Dj Jimmy Jatt [Episode 6]
Duncan Mighty Insults Magnito Publicly After Collaboration on “Genevieve”
VIDEO: Magnito – Genevieve ft. Duncan Mighty

“Of The Top” Vj Adams ft Dj Jimmy Jatt [Episode 6]



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

After a couple of weeks break, #OFFTHETOP with Vj Adams is back this week and our guest on this particular edition is non other than ‘Cool Dj Jimmy Jatt’.

Jimmy Jatt who spoke on how is he still called Africans number 1, and also why there are  fewer female Dj’s in the industry.   

Watch Below:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 101