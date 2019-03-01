VIDEO: Magnito – Genevieve ft. Duncan Mighty
Magnito returns with the official music video for his recently released banger titled “Genevieve” featuring Port Harcourt first son, Duncan Mighty.
He continues his impressive run for the year after sharing his widely received video series “Relationship Be Like”.
It is pretty obvious that Magnito is ready to ‘tension’ the Nigerian music space this year.
Enjoy!
