DJ Xclusive x Zlatan – Gbomo Gbomo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 42 minutes ago
Superstar DJ Xclusive debuts his first single for the year 2019 titled “Gbomo Gbomo” featuring Nigeria’s coolest kid on the block, Zlatan Ibile.

The new track was produced by Zlatan’s team-player, Rexxie and mixed and mastered by Spryrit Mix.

Enjoy below.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
