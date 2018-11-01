Tekno May Have Reacted To The Fued Between His Elders
- 2 hours 59 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Tekno may have reacted to the brewing feud between former label mate Iyanya and Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin.
The Woman crooner made a post on Instagram which he captioned, ” My Elders Tripping”.
This has sparked mixed reactions from fans considering both Iyanya and Ubi Franklin are his elders in the music business.
Ubi and Iyanya have been all over the media airing their dirty laundries.
The Kukere singer has accused his former label boss of ripping him off while Ubi has responded otherwise.
JAGUDA had reported a recent interview where popular OAP, Dj Freeze hosted Iyanya. The singer made several allegations about his former boss. He also said someday Tekno would speak out and reveal the dark side of Ubi Franklin.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles