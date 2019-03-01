VIDEO: Sl33k – Sarafina

After wowing music lovers with his debut single – “Logba” in 2018, ULTIMUS Entertainment’s emerging music star – SL33K comes through with his first offering for the year and he dubs this one – “SARAFINA“, accompanied with visuals.



Directed by ace Cinematographer – Clarence Peters, SL33K showed why he owns the Afro RnB stage at this moment with his melodious and inch-perfect delivery of the song, a true definition of musical talent.



Afro RnB has a new prince and his name is SL33K. Talent is easily spotted when seen and “Sarafina” is a huge testament to the already known fact that he’s here to stay.



Watch the visuals to “SARAFINA” below and enjoy the audio.

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD