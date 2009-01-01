Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Dkt Baba – Dangote ft. Zlatan
Dkt Baba – Dangote ft. Zlatan



WonderKid Dkt Baba opens his account for the year with a heavy banger titled “Dangote“. And to really make a statement, he teams up with rave of the moment, Zlatan. The track was produced by Benie Macaulay. Pure magic. Enjoy below. DOWNLOAD

