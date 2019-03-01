Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Teni Gives A Sultry Freestyle On Tim Westwood
VIDEO: Teni Gives A Sultry Freestyle On Tim Westwood
- 5 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian singer, Teni Makanaki shares a very impressive, yet emotional freestyle on Tim Westwood’s Captial XTRA show.
The Dr Dolor Entertainment act is currently on her world tour and she’s been making quite an impressive statement while at it.
Enjoy her performance below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 56 of 56