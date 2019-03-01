Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Teni Gives A Sultry Freestyle On Tim Westwood
VIDEO: Teni Gives A Sultry Freestyle On Tim Westwood



Nigerian singer, Teni Makanaki shares a very impressive, yet emotional freestyle on Tim Westwood’s Captial XTRA show.

The Dr Dolor Entertainment act is currently on her world tour and she’s been making quite an impressive statement while at it.

Enjoy her performance below.

[embedded content]

