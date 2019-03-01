Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Harrysong – Journey
- 5 hours 33 minutes ago
Alterplate boss, Harrysong comes through with the official music video for his previously released single titled “Journey”.
The video, directed by Sasha Vybz, gives a visual representation of the content of the song.
This comes after his fight with depression and post 5 Star Music saga.
Enjoy the visual below and enjoy.
