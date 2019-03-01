Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Yung6ix – Wake Up
Burna Boy x Zlatan – Killin Dem (EDM Remix)
CDQ – Shiga

Yung6ix – Wake Up



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

KKTBM rapper, Yung6ix makes his debut appearance in 2019 with a brand new cut titled “Wake Up”. The new track which is a freestyle serves as a build-up to his first official single for the year.

Track was produced by Benjams, mixed and mastered by Disally.

Enjoy below.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 82 of 82