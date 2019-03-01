Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Yung6ix – Wake Up
Yung6ix – Wake Up
KKTBM rapper, Yung6ix makes his debut appearance in 2019 with a brand new cut titled “Wake Up”. The new track which is a freestyle serves as a build-up to his first official single for the year.
Track was produced by Benjams, mixed and mastered by Disally.
Enjoy below.
