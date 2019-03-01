CDQ – Shiga
Indigenous Nigerian rapper, CDQ returns with another brand new single titled “Shiga (means enter in Hausa dialect)“.
The track sounds a lot like Olamide’s recently released freestyle titled “Buga Small Small”.
The solo track comes after his impressive collaboration with Baseline Musc act, Skales on a track titled “Head 2 Toe”.
