Iyanya Never Liked Or Invested In Tekno – Ubi Franklin

Triple MG lead man, Ubi Franklin has come out to say Iyanya has never liked Tekno neither has he invested in him.

Both Iyanya and Ubi Franklin have been at loggerheads for a while now.

After granting Cool FM and interview, Iyanya opened a can of worms laying various allegations about Ubi.

Ubi on the other hand, granted an interview where he said his own side of the story.

After revealing Emma Nyra suggested the name Triple MG, he also mentioned Iyanya wanted nothing to do with the business part of the company.

Meanwhile, Tekno may have reacted to the recent feud between both parties, having posted a photo on Instagram, he captioned it “My Elders be Tripping”.

