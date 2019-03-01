Popito Baron – Las Las Ft Teni (Prod By Popito)

Nigeria’s finest producer and singer, Popito Baron (PB) is out with new single title “LAS LAS” featuring rave of the moment “TENI” after his previous official release of “COMING THRU” which has a nice follow up visual.

The Prolific Music Producer and singer whom sealed a record deal few months back with TNBT Records wouldnot be decelerating in releasing great and nothing but lovely, sublime music which he has always being known for.

Popito grew up in the western part of Nigeria and has produced for notable Nigeria artiste, the like’s of Timaya, Skales, Orezi, Tunde Edunut, Davido, Solidstar, Faze, Chuddy K, Morachi, Cynthia Morgan, Stormrex, Splash, Tonto Dike, Etc.

Listen & Download “Popito Baron Ft Teni – Las Las” below:-

DOWNLOAD