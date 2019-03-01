Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Del B – Tattoo ft. Davido x Mr Eazi
Popito Baron – Las Las Ft Teni (Prod By Popito)
Tony Ross x Olamide x Magnito – Ah!!

Del B – Tattoo ft. Davido x Mr Eazi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Off his newly released project titled “Afrodisiac”, Nigerian record producer, Del B shares a track off the mixtape titled “Tattoo” featuring DMW boss, Davido and Star Boy Music act, Mr Eazi.

The 11-track star-studded project houses songs with different variations which make listening to an interesting experience.

Check on this track and cop the project.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 82 of 82