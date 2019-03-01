Del B – Tattoo ft. Davido x Mr Eazi
Off his newly released project titled “Afrodisiac”, Nigerian record producer, Del B shares a track off the mixtape titled “Tattoo” featuring DMW boss, Davido and Star Boy Music act, Mr Eazi.
The 11-track star-studded project houses songs with different variations which make listening to an interesting experience.
Check on this track and cop the project.
