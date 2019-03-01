Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Phyno – Agu (Prod. By Tspize)
Phyno – Agu (Prod. By Tspize)
Penthauze lead act and one of Nigeria’s finest rappers, Phyno comes through with a brand new track titled “Agu”.
The new track which serves as an appetizer for his forthcoming project is his first for the year.
The track was produced by Tspize and mixed and mastered by Mixx Monsta..
Enjoy below.
