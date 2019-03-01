Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Kizz Daniel – Fvck You (Prod By Young John)
Kizz Daniel – Fvck You (Prod By Young John)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 51 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Following rumours that he was preparing to share a diss track fired at Don Jazzy and Wizkid, FlyBoi InC boss, Kizz Daniel has finally decided to put out the somewhat controversial track titled “Fvck You”.

The track was produced by YBNL in-house producer, Young John (The wicked producer).

Enjoy below.

DOWNLOAD

