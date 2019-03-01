Iyanya – Halle ft. Duncan Mighty
Iyanya and Duncan Mighty team up to share a brand new banger titled “Halle”.
This comes after the back and forth drama between Iyanya and his former partner at Triple MG, Ubi Franklin and also Duncan Mighty’s recent rant fired at Magnito.
They have decided to focus on what’s really important to them, music.
The song which is reported to be Iyanya’s lead single for his forthcoming “Rebirth” EP was produced by Yung Alpha and jointly mixed and mastered by Selebobo and Mixx Monsta. Fiokee enjoyed his guitar duties.
