Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Calebin – Eminado
DOUBLE ALBUM; Davido Might Release Two Separate Albums, For Africa & International Listeners
Zlatan: The New Icing on the Cake

VIDEO: Calebin – Eminado



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

After series of hit singles over the years, Nigerian born Europe based act, Calebin a.k.a DBG (D Boy Is Good) kick starts his 2019 journey with a potential chart-topper single titled Eminado, as produced by Nigeria finest producer Spellz.

Alongside the audio comes the crystal clear, sleek visuals for the potential chart-topper.

Listen and Download below:  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNxQiC7Fnnk&feature=youtu.be

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 89 of 89