Just As Tekno, Emma Nyra May Have Reacted To Ubi-Iyanya Feud

Former Triple MG artiste, Emma Nyra may have joined her former label mate Tekno in reacting to the feud between Ubi Franklin and Iyanya.

Just as Tekno, Emma Nyra mentioned no names in her tweet but many would agree there may be a link to the current altercation between her former label mates.

“Money isn’t the root of all evil, lies are. Money doesn’t lie. People do. God knows the truth. God sees all. Maybe one day you will realize that money is not the essence of life. Better go and find peace and happiness. I’m enjoying motherhood and my family comes first #NoDrama,” Emma tweeted.

The media is anxious to know the facts surrounding the current fight between Iyanya and Ubi and while both parties have granted interviews sharing their own sides of the story, the neutral parties (Tekno and Emma Nyra) are yet to give concrete sides of their story.

Ubi during his interview, revealed Emma Nyra played a vital role in selecting the label name “Made Men Music”.