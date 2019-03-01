Waconzy – Enjoy

Award-winning artiste Waconzy makes a comeback with a new single titled “Enjoy”. The Port-Harcourt born singer who rose to prominence due to the success of his break-out single “I Celebrate” which was followed up by a debut album of the same-titled and a praised sophomore set christened “Money Back Guarantee”.

Currently signed to DV8 Media, Waconzy resurfaces with “Enjoy”, a rich afro-beats bop heavily influenced by reggae-dancehall produced by Treasure Jay. The groovy song talks about living life to the fullest cause as every day is a gift and tomorrow is not promised.

Waconzy is currently wrapping up his third studio album titled “Victory”, which will house the said cut. “Enjoy” is available on all music stores and platforms.

