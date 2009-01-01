Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Loose Kaynon X AQ – Gang Gang
Danny S – Totori Body (Prod. By Sarz)

VIDEO: Loose Kaynon X AQ – Gang Gang



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Loose Kaynon and AQ drop the video for Gang Gang. Gang Gang is the first official video to drop off the Crown album which was part of last year’s LAMB August campaign. It features new comer Torna.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 90 of 90