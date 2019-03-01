VIDEO: Actress Etinosa Goes Unclad On MC Galaxy’s Instagram Live

Nigerian singer MC Galaxy is fast gaining traction from his now infamous Instagram live session. This would be another instance the ‘Sekem’ crooner would be making headlines for something that isn’t good.

Previously, we reported that MC Galaxy had indulged some girls to go half naked while dancing to his tune on Instagram live. Words and videos quickly got out about the act which had a certain girl win N50,000 from the alleged challenge.

In a new episode, Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia is the next lady to tow the same path in a matter of days. Etinosa in a new video circulating online stripped naked while joining MC Galaxy on Instagram live. The actress was visibly inebriated while shouting her intention to go naked.

A little attempt to desuade her to back off proved futile as the actress urged her friend out of her room while she showed the world how confident she feels about her uncles body.

See the clip below.

[embedded content]

PS: Actress Etinosa probably gave heads up about her latest act going by a comment on MC Galaxy’s page some days ago. She also defended her actions on Instagram unapologetically. See the photos below.