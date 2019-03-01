Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Seriki – Ijo (Janse) ft. QDot
Seriki – Ijo (Janse) ft. QDot



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 6 minutes ago
Eedohwoo Records Indigenous rapper, Seriki kick starts the year with a brand new single titled “Ijo (Janse)”, produced by Ferrari.

Seriki ‘Omoowo’ teams up with “Gbese” crooner, Qdot ‘Alagbe’ another street indigenous rapper to serve their fans and the lovers of street pop music a banging record tagged “Ijo” meaning Dance to lit up the weekend.

Ijo (Janse)” will unleash the Zanku spirit that inside you. Listen and Groove below

