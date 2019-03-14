Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Sky – Em Poppa
Sky – Em Poppa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 18 minutes ago
“Sky is a vibrant multi-talented rapper  who finally drops his most anticipated single Em Poppa.

The multi-talented artist is back with a party song, that shows his versatility as an artiste, with the infusion of the current dance, Zanku and Shaku shaku sound and vibe. Em Poppa is a sure street and club banger.”

DOWNLOAD

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

