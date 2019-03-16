Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Dremo – Mirror
DJ Altims – So Mi So (Wande Coal Refix)
VIDEO: Jumabee – Sister Deborah

Dremo – Mirror



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

DMW rapper Dremo has just released this socio-conscious song titled “Mirror”.

On this song, Dremo raps and asks questions about the negative reality surrounding the country with references to recent events and observations.

From the very recent collapsed building on lagos island to the very fresh incident between Mc Galaxy and Etinosa. Yes, This song is straight out the booth and served hot hot.

Listen to Mirror below and share your thoughts.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 89 of 89