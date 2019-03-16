Dremo – Mirror
DMW rapper Dremo has just released this socio-conscious song titled “Mirror”.
On this song, Dremo raps and asks questions about the negative reality surrounding the country with references to recent events and observations.
From the very recent collapsed building on lagos island to the very fresh incident between Mc Galaxy and Etinosa. Yes, This song is straight out the booth and served hot hot.
Listen to Mirror below and share your thoughts.
