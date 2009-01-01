Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Jumabee – Sister Deborah
Dremo – Mirror
Talking About Ubi Isn’t A PR Stunt, I was Blindsided – Iyanya

VIDEO: Jumabee – Sister Deborah



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Gone are the days when age was a major factor in a relationship but when you fall in love with a Reverend Sister, it’s a completely different situation. S2DB Entertainment presents Jumabee in Sister Deborah audio and star-studded video.  DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 89 of 89