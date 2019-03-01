Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Talking About Ubi Isn’t A PR Stunt, I was Blindsided – Iyanya

The past few days have been filled with stories from both Iyanya and Ubi Franklin and what transpired at Made Men Music Group.

Former TripleMG music star Iyanya made certain strong allegations against his former manager and how he was betrayed by him after he realized he didn’t co-own the record label. Ubi Franklin also with days tried to refute the accusations by telling his own side of the story and sharing documents to prove his point.

In a recent interview Iyanya, reflects a little on the Ubi Franklin story while stating that it wasn’t intentional to discuss him and his departure from TripleMG.

“I just want to focus on music. Right now, my major focus is on my new record label, Violet 360. I was actually doing a media tour for the new label before I got blindsided with the whole Ubi story; that was never meant to be the focus. I see it as a distraction. People can think whatever they like; I have no control over that. I just finished recording a song with Duncan Mighty and I would prefer we focus on that. Very soon, I will be putting out an Extended Play album titled, The Rebirth”, he said.

The ‘Kukere’ crooner said he won’t say anymore about his departure from MMMG unless given the right opportunity.

“Don’t worry, I’m going to tell my story soon, probably in a book or TV series; that way, I can make money off it. People have been asking me a lot of questions about that but I will like to keep mum for now.”

Iyanya spoke about his new song ‘Halle’ with Duncan Mighty.

“Duncan Mighty has always been someone I admire. I respect his talent. Many people think I did the collaboration because Duncan is trending at the moment. But these same people forgot that I did a song with him about five years ago. We were just together recently and we decided to make another song together; and that’s how the latest single came about.”

He also gave the inspiration behind his upcoming The Rebirth EP.

“I just want the work to speak for itself. But I feel fresh and renewed. I am the new king and I have put in a lot of hard work into this. I have also missed my fans, just like they have missed me, and this is an opportunity for them to see me in a new light.”

Meanwhile, Ubi Franklin has also urged those doubting his story to go to CAC and check things up.

“Go to CAC and look for the documents. I am not interested in talking about it.”

