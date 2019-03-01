Duncan Mighty – Amaechi Nu Wike

Port-Harcourt first son, Duncan Wene Mighty shares his debut single for the year titled “Amaechi Nu Wike”.

This comes after the “Fake Love” crooner teamed up with Magnito to share a track titled “Genevieve” and Iyanya on “Halle“.

“Amaechi Nu Wike” is a smashing song that seeks for peace between the two political giants in Rivers State (Amaechi and Wike). Wene uses his ever blazing melody to preach for Unity between his Minister and Governor for the betterment of the State and Country.

Enjoy his solo offering below.

