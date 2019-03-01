Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Duncan Mighty – Amaechi Nu Wike
Dunnie – Foolish (Acapella)

Duncan Mighty – Amaechi Nu Wike



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
amaechi nu wike

Port-Harcourt first son, Duncan Wene Mighty shares his debut single for the year titled “Amaechi Nu Wike”.

This comes after the “Fake Love” crooner teamed up with Magnito to share a track titled “Genevieve” and Iyanya on “Halle“.

Amaechi Nu Wike” is a smashing song that seeks for peace between the two political giants in Rivers State (Amaechi and Wike). Wene uses his ever blazing melody to preach for Unity between his Minister and Governor for the betterment of the State and Country.

Enjoy his solo offering below.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 97 of 97