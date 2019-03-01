Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Nasty C – SMA (Vol. 1) ft. Rowlene
VIDEO: Nasty C – SMA (Vol. 1) ft. Rowlene



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 21 minutes ago
Shortly after whetting his fans’ appetite with the snippet for his single titled “SMA (Vol. 1)” featuring Rowlene, South African A-list rapper, Nasty C has released the official music video.

The video was shot on locations in Cape Town and directed by Kyle White. The video which tells of a couple in a toxic relationship sends message a lot of its viewers can possibly relate to.

This is one you would enjoy.

