Kolaboy – Broke Boyz
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Maf music frontier and fast rising rapper (kolaboy) following the buzz of his recent projects ‘they didn’t caught me and wire’ releases yet another captivating single “broke boyz”.
The act decided to dish out his own cover of the already trending tune (p.f.b) by the amazing Ghanaian act tulenkey.
This promises to be an anthem indeed as the rapper fuses in comedy and satire to deliver a comic but yet an appealing message to the youths.
