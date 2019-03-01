Juls – Rinse FM (London) Mix
British-Ghanaian Producer and DJ, Juls was featured on Rinse FM for this month’s edition of mixtape session.
As usual, the London-based radio station gave Juls an hour space for good music mix on air. Juls compiles all the biggest songs making waves in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Ghana, a few Reggae and old school tracks as well.
This Mix consists of some hit songs from Burna Boy (“On The Low”), Wizkid (“Fever”, “Medicine”, “Commando” etc), Mr Eazi. Also some Ghanaian finest and banging songs in the UK.
Listen below and enjoy!
