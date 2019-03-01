Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Bartho6ix – Omotena
VIDEO: Sarz – Good Morning Riddim

Bartho6ix – Omotena



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Fast rising act Batho6ix is out with this smash hit title “OMOTENA”  which is set to top music charts in no time.

The Warri Born hails from Delta State and he is a student of Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro in Nigeria.

This is his first official single titled “Omotena”, an Afrocentric vibe with the Niger Delta feel.  

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 102