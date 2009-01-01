Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Magnito – Relationship Be like [Part 7] ft. Falz

Tension Gang/FMD rapper and one of Nigeria’s finest comic performers, Magnito comes through with the Part 7 of his highly followed series “Relationship Be Like”. The part 7 of the star-studded series features Falz. Check on it below and enjoy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading...