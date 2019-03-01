Simi Announces New Album Title And Release Date

The amazing songstress Simi would be putting out a new body of work very soon. For some months now the ‘Joromi’ crooner has been working extensively towards the release of her sophomore album.

The X3M Music star is set to drop her sophomore album after the highly successful self titled album ‘Simisola’. Going by the singer’s post on social media, a release date for the LP has been fixed.

Simi has announced that the new album will be called ‘Omo Charlie Champagne’. And the album release would be exactly a month from now on April 19.

Official album cover art and tracklist for ‘Omo Charlie Champagne’ is yet to be revealed by the singer.