Tamar Braxton Books A Spot On Davido’s Upcoming Album

American R&B singer Tamar Braxton is interested in featuring on Davido’s upcoming album project.

As Nigerian pop superstar continues to prepare for his forthcoming double disc album, there is already an interest from an international music star.

Braxton’s interest to feature on the album was indicated in a comment on Efe Ogbeni’s Instagram page. Efe who is Davido’s manager on the international front had shared a photo with his artiste as he updated fans about progress on the album.

Tamar Braxton in her comment said ‘Don’t Leave Me Off that!! Thanks’, on Efe’s Instagram page. Hopefully there should be a collaboration between the Nigerian music star and his American counterpart.