Runtown Unveils Forthcoming ‘Tradition’ EP Cover & Tracklist

Soundgod Runtown will be dishing out an EP for the fans later this month of May.

2019 has seen the ‘Mad Over You’ crooner swing on a low key, but that would soon change as he ups the tempo with the release on an EP.

According to Runtown, his upcoming EP is titled ‘Tradition’. The body of work contains 6 tracks including his earlier release ‘Unleash’.

The tracks are produced by Del B, Spellz, Elputo, Ransom Beat.

‘Tradition’ EP drops on 31st May, 2019.