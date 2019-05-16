Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Splendid ft. Sir Victor Uwaifo – Guitar Boy (Prod. By Flameice Otis)
Runtown Unveils Forthcoming ‘Tradition’ EP Cover & Tracklist
VIDEO: Alternate Sound – 2019 AfroBeat Jam Session ft. Dj Big N (2019 Mix)

Splendid ft. Sir Victor Uwaifo – Guitar Boy (Prod. By Flameice Otis)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 18 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

After a brief hiatus from the scene OBC records leading act Splendid is back with a fire jam titled “Guitar boy” and features the legendary Sir Victor Uwaifo.

The Flameice (Otis) produced song is heavily  laced with melodious live guiter played by the featured legend himself.

Kindly download and share

Connect with splendid on all social media platforms:@splendidofficial

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 67 of 67