Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Alternate Sound – 2019 AfroBeat Jam Session ft. Dj Big N (2019 Mix)
VIDEO: Alternate Sound – 2019 AfroBeat Jam Session ft. Dj Big N (2019 Mix)
- 12 hours 39 minutes ago
- 4
- 0
Alternate Sound team up with Mavin Records in-house disc jockey, DJ Big N to share a live session titled “2019 AfroBeat Jam Session”.
This is just a creative expression from our unique perspective. Every song performed in this video can be found on all digital platforms.
Check on the video below and enjoy.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 67 of 67