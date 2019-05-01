Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Alternate Sound – 2019 AfroBeat Jam Session ft. Dj Big N (2019 Mix)
VIDEO: Alternate Sound – 2019 AfroBeat Jam Session ft. Dj Big N (2019 Mix)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 12 hours 39 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
alt

Alternate Sound team up with Mavin Records in-house disc jockey, DJ Big N to share a live session titled “2019 AfroBeat Jam Session”.

This is just a creative expression from our unique perspective. Every song performed in this video can be found on all digital platforms.

Check on the video below and enjoy.

[embedded content]

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

