Effyzzie Entertainment music star Yemi Alade has dropped a hit on a potential collabo with Tiwa Savage.

Both female music stars have long been pit against each other as rivals. In a new brief on Sunday Scoop, Yemi Alade says something about working with Tiwa.

“If it is the will of God (collaborating with Tiwa Savage). We, female artistes, are all doing great things and putting music out there. Being the biggest female artiste or not, I am very happy where I’m and I’m happy for other females in the industry.”

She downplayed her supposed beef with the former Mavin Records singer.

“We are here for the music; so, let’s keep our focus on the music”, she said.

Yemi talked about working with Rick Ross.

She said, “I believe so much in growth and the process. When I saw an opportunity to collaborate with Rick Ross, I grabbed it. Working with him was an amazing experience; he is an inspiration. Despite my success, I still want to tour the world, reach out to new places and make more music.”