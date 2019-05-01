Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Zlatan Talks EFCC Ordeal In ‘4 Nights At Ekohtie Ebo’ Freestyle
Zlatan Talks EFCC Ordeal In ‘4 Nights At Ekohtie Ebo’ Freestyle



alt

It is no longer news that Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo better known as Zlatan Ibile has regained his freedom from EFCC.

Zlatan spent four days in the EFCC custody before his release last week Tuesday.

The ‘Zanku’ pioneer has made an official return to social media and has premiered a new freestyle called ‘4 Nights In Ekohtie Ebo’.

In the track ‘4 Nights In Ekohtie Ebo’ Zlatan talks about what transpired while in custody.

Listen below.

[embedded content]

