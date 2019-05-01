Zlatan Talks EFCC Ordeal In ‘4 Nights At Ekohtie Ebo’ Freestyle
- 3 hours 41 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
It is no longer news that Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo better known as Zlatan Ibile has regained his freedom from EFCC.
Zlatan spent four days in the EFCC custody before his release last week Tuesday.
The ‘Zanku’ pioneer has made an official return to social media and has premiered a new freestyle called ‘4 Nights In Ekohtie Ebo’.
In the track ‘4 Nights In Ekohtie Ebo’ Zlatan talks about what transpired while in custody.
Listen below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles