Watch Moment Stonebwoy Pulled Out A Gun At VGMA



alt

Last Saturday was the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Center.

One of the highlights of the music awards ceremony was a moment of chaos on the VGMA stage when Stonebwoy came to get his award.

Just before he could leave the stage, a little scuffle broke out between his entourage and that of his rival Shatta Wale.

Things got a little serious when the singer pulled out a gun on stage when Shatta Wale was reportedly approaching him.

Watch clip below.

