Last Saturday was the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Center.

One of the highlights of the music awards ceremony was a moment of chaos on the VGMA stage when Stonebwoy came to get his award.

Just before he could leave the stage, a little scuffle broke out between his entourage and that of his rival Shatta Wale.

Things got a little serious when the singer pulled out a gun on stage when Shatta Wale was reportedly approaching him.

