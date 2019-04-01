Burna Boy Wins ‘African Artiste Of The Year’ At Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Burna Boy recently bagged a new award at the just concluded Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The ‘On The Low’ hit maker was crowned ‘African artiste of the year’ at the VGMA which took place at the Accra International Conference Center, Accra, Ghana.

Burna Boy did not only win an award he also got the chance to perform at the award ceremony.

His VGMA win comes a day after he was nominated for ‘Best International Act‘ at the BET awards.