Burna Boy Wins ‘African Artiste Of The Year’ At Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
- 4 hours 7 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
Burna Boy recently bagged a new award at the just concluded Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The ‘On The Low’ hit maker was crowned ‘African artiste of the year’ at the VGMA which took place at the Accra International Conference Center, Accra, Ghana.
Burna Boy did not only win an award he also got the chance to perform at the award ceremony.
His VGMA win comes a day after he was nominated for ‘Best International Act‘ at the BET awards.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles