VIDEO: Timaya Speaks On Naira Marley’s Arrest



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 55 minutes ago
alt

Ace Nigerian musician, Timaya, has reacted to Naira Marley’s arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“I’m just deep in my thoughts, what do I know.

“Have you noticed that everyone that has actually sang about deaths in real life has died. Have you noticed that? Started from Biggie, Tupac, XXX even my brother Da Grin,” Timaya said in a video he posted.

He tried to explain that there is power in the tongue when he spoke about Naira Marley’s arrest.

“And I’m just thinking about this my brother, Naira Marley. In that “Am I A Yahoo Boy” video, No disrespect to anyone tho, he was arrested and the next day in real life, he got arrested.”

Naira Marley was arrested alongside his music counterpart, Zlatan and three others. However, Zlatan and other members were released except for Naira Marley who has been in custody of the EFCC.

He was arraigned by the anti-graft agency for alleged cybercrime after filling 11 count charge against the singer.

Watch Timaya below;

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

