VIDEO: Brutalized Fan Thanks Davido After Recieving N1 Million

davido-ONE-Musicfest-2018-atlanta-billboard-1548. [CREDIT: Paras Griffin/Getty Images]

A Davido fan has shown appreciation after receiving one million Naira the DMW boss promised him.

Some weeks back, fans of Wizkid beat up a fan “Shoki Shitta” for insulting the star boy. A video had surfaced the internet showing the fan begging for mercy from Wizkid.

Davido reacted to the video asking his personal assistant Lati to gift the fan the sum of one million Naira for all his troubles.

In a thankful message, Mr Shitta was seen thanking Davido saying he had changed his life for good.

Watch video below;