VIDEO: Praiz ft. Stonebwoy – Hustle
- 3 hours 42 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
Praiz, X3M Music Award wining R’n’B superstar has just released the visuals to ‘Hustle’ featuring Ghana’s finest Reggae/Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy.
This jam and visuals will definitely inspire you to Hustle hard towards achieving your dream.
The cinematic video was directed by Adasa Cookey.
Enjoy the video for “Hustle” below.
