VIDEO: Rema – Dumebi

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 21/05/2019 07:50:00
alt

Straight out from the stables of Mavin Records is the official video for Rema’s instant hit ‘Dumebi’.

The visual for this tune has been in high anticipation and here is it. This is the latest visual from his self-titled ‘REMA’ EP.

The music star tries his best to get the attention of his muse but she doesn’t seem to notice him much.

Watch and enjoy the video below.

[embedded content]

