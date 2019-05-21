Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Chinko Ekun X Crowd Kontroller – Mikel Jasin
Chinko Ekun X Crowd Kontroller – Mikel Jasin
- 21/05/2019 05:56:00
- 6
- 0
“Able God” crooner, Chinko Ekun is back with a brand new collaborative banger titled “Mikel Jasin” featuring Crowd Kontroller.
The song was produced by Big Dre, mixed and mastered by Spyrit Mix.
This is a follow up to his previous chart-topping single “Samena” which features Peruzzi.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 98 of 98