Chinko Ekun X Crowd Kontroller – Mikel Jasin



Able God” crooner, Chinko Ekun is back with a brand new collaborative banger titled “Mikel Jasin” featuring Crowd Kontroller.

The song was produced by Big Dre, mixed and mastered by Spyrit Mix.

This is a follow up to his previous chart-topping single “Samena” which features Peruzzi.

DOWNLOAD

