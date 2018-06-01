Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Skiibii – Mana Girlis
Skiibii – Mana Girlis



alt

Ever since he released his breakthrough single titled “Sensima”, Skiibii has remained relentless with his career.

While we’re still enjoying “Erima”, he’s decided to share another single titled “Mana Girlis”.

He shared this unofficial single as a freestyle on his IGTV page and it has gone viral.

Check on it below and enjoy.

