Skiibii – Mana Girlis
- 12 hours 16 minutes ago
Ever since he released his breakthrough single titled “Sensima”, Skiibii has remained relentless with his career.
While we’re still enjoying “Erima”, he’s decided to share another single titled “Mana Girlis”.
He shared this unofficial single as a freestyle on his IGTV page and it has gone viral.
Check on it below and enjoy.
